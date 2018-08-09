ABC10 app users: click here for multimedia.

A career expo to help guide the future generation of firefighters was held Saturday at the California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee (Cal-JAC) testing center in Sacramento Saturday.

Hundreds of candidates had the opportunity to network and get a sense of the physical requirements to become a firefighter.

Fire departments from nearly 20 stations across the state were on hand to help young men and women figure out the best path for them as they pursue a career in the fire service.

Ellohe Seyoum told ABC10 she’s wanted to be a firefighter since she was a teenager.

“When I was 13 or 14 there was a fire across the street; this church caught on fire and I just saw how the firefighters were like Power Rangers,” said Seyoum. “I was like that was so cool. It was on fire and they just ran inside, and I said, I want to do that.”

However, the Oakland native says she never thought it would be something she could do herself.

“I thought I wasn’t strong enough physically,” she explained.

Seyoum says she got discouraged along the way because she hardly saw any females fighting fires while she was growing up. "I didn’t know if it was a possible dream, so I did everything else."

Flash forward to today; the aspiring firefighter just graduated from EMT school and attended Saturday’s event to gain a better understanding of what her step should be.

Organizers add that with California’s fire season being year-round now, they're noticing more men and women show an interest in being on the front lines.

"They're seeing the firefighters fighting these big fires right now, and I think it’s actually sparking interest in individuals who want to be a part of that team,” said Cal-JAC’s Executive Director, Yvonne de la Peña.

As for Seyoum, she says the event was a great opportunity for her to figure out her next move. "Being here I get to actually talk to firefighters versus going online and scheduling to take a test, so I really like that I could get different perspectives from different departments."

Officials say the next recruiting event will be in San Diego on September 22. For more information, click here.

