Caltrans: More than 1,250 encampments of unhoused people cleared since last September

Gov. Newsom said the state's also housed 67,000 residents since the pandemic started, and his administration helped clear several encampments across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans has cleared 1,262 encampments of unhoused residents -- along with enough trash to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools -- since Sept. 2021, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He joined Caltrans workers Thursday during one encampment clearing along I-10 in Los Angeles to highlight what he describes as successful state efforts.

“California is investing billions of dollars to house thousands of people and clean up our communities and streets. Our efforts are a model for the nation, and more importantly, we’re getting people off the streets and into the housing and services they deserve,” Newsom said.

Among the cities and areas with several encampment clearings:

Central Coast (161 encampments cleared)

San Diego (281 encampments cleared)

Bay Area (283 encampments cleared)

Los Angeles (321 encampments cleared)

Gov. Newsom also said California provided housing for more than 67,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. He also said 55,000 housing units have been built, or are in the process of being built.

The 2022-23 fiscal year budget Newsom signed earlier this year included $300 million for encampment resolution grants with $150 million earmarked for assisting those living on state right-of-way property.

WATCH MORE: Homeless camping bans pass in Sacramento County as city approves clearing sidewalks