Police ask anyone who has any information about Anthony Robinson, 35, or who may have interacted with him (including on a dating app) to call 703-246-7800.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Investigators in Virginia have confirmed the identities of more victims of the accused serial killer referred to as the "Shopping Cart Killer." They also believe they have found the body of a fifth victim of the alleged serial killer.

In December, investigators announced the arrest of 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C.—the so-called "shopping cart killer"—who is in custody at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail in Virginia.

At the time, Fairfax County and Harrisonburg police held a joint news conference after the bodies of four victims were found starting in August 2021.

Two of the four victims were identified in December as 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith. Robinson faces two charges in Harrisonburg for the murder of Redmon and Smith and two more charges for felony disposal of human remains.

On Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced that DNA analysis led investigators to confirm the identities of two women whose bodies were found in an isolated wooded area in December in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria. The two women are Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Southeast D.C. and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding, California.

Chief Davis said Brown met Robinson on the dating app Plenty of Fish. Investigators believe Robinson uses this dating app, as well as the dating app Tagged, to lure victims.

Investigators determined Robinson met Brown at the Moon Inn Hotel on Richmond Highway in Alexandria. Brown was announced missing by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Sept. 30.

Davis said investigators have sorted through receipts from the Moon Inn and have determined he has stayed at the hotel on five occasions, including the day Brown went missing.

Major Ed O’Carroll, who leads FCPD's Major Crimes Cyber and Forensic Bureau, said investigators now believe Robinson is linked to a D.C. investigation into a woman who was also found dead in a shopping cart. This woman would be the fifth alleged victim of Robinson, police said.

O'Carroll did not say the date the body was found but he said her body was covered "only with a blanket." Investigators made this determination based on digital evidence that put Robinson in the same location when this woman disappeared.

This fifth case is active with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, O'Carroll said.

Officials believe there are likely even more victims possible beyond the Commonwealth, D.C. area and the east coast. According to Davis, police have scanned through all of the "missing person cases" from 35 police departments in the DMV to find more victims. They are also working with the FBI and authorities in New York—the home state of Robinson—to get more information and create a victimology.

“Anthony Eugene Robinson has our undivided attention,” Davis said. "We are leaving no stone unturned [in regards to evidence]."

Although Robinson only faces four charges currently, Davis said more charges are forthcoming from Fairfax Police Department.

“We want to do everything we can to bring [families of the victims] some justice and closure over time but this [case] is still ongoing,” Davis said

Anyone with information about this case, or information about Robinson (and his interactions on dating apps), should call FCPD's Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800. Anyone with anonymous tips can call 1-866-411-TIPS.