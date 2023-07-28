San Joaquin mosquito district increases measures after their 1st West Nile case of 2023

The 49-year-old man who contracted West Nile Virus is receiving treatment at a healthcare facility.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Mosquito control officials in San Joaquin County are increasing their efforts to control the insect days after health officials announced the county's first West Nile Virus case so far in 2023.

In a news release Friday, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District outlined eight steps that the district has taken to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus infecting humans.

In June, the district detected high amounts of West Nile Virus activity in local mosquitos due in part to a surge in mosquito population from the winter's influx of rain.

The samples testing for the highest West Nile Virus activity were near Tracy.

The district has employed 19 state-certified mosquito control technicians to check 150 to 300 mosquito sources in designated areas of the county seven days a week. Over 75 surveillance traps are being placed weekly to collect samples of mosquito populations for testing.

The district is also sending "notice" letters to homeowners who they suspect have neglected their pools, possibly incubating mosquitos. Residents are able to send photos of mosquitoes through a service request menu.

On the ground and from the air, mosquito control officials are spraying parts of the county to control adult and larval mosquitoes. They are also increasing public service announcements and advertising to make people aware of the situation and where they will be spraying.

A new role has been added at the Mosquito and Vector Control District that will designate a person to work with property owners for compliance with health and safety laws regarding mosquito prevention.

“The District will continue to implement the California Mosquito-Borne Virus Surveillance and Response Plan to protect the public health and welfare,” Aaron Devencenzi, Public Information Officer with the District said in a statement. “Recently, a surveillance sample has shown positive for St. Louis Encephalitis, which is the second time in recent years since 1973 that we have detected this virus in mosquitoes. Most important, though, is the high number of mosquitoes and (West Nile Virus) we continue to see in mosquito populations."

The 49-year-old man who was infected with West Nile Virus is receiving treatment at a local healthcare facility.

While 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus show no symptoms, the CDC says some people can experience a high fever, headaches, neck stiffness, disorientation, muscle weakness, vision loss and more.

