ELK GROVE, Calif. — Despite a drop in the number of West Nile Virus cases in California for 2019, officials are saying the amount the actual number of infections might actually be much higher.

“We... have to remember that West Nile Virus tends to be a very under reported disease," said Luz Robles, spokesperson for the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District. "The Centers for Disease control estimates that for every confirmed case, there’s 30 to 60 cases that go unreported, so the numbers of actual infections are much, much larger.

Last year, there were 217 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus across the state and 11 people died from the infection. Fifteen cases were in Sacramento County. Fourteen cases were in Yolo County.

At this point in 2019, there are around 25 percent fewer cases, however, this doesn't mean the threat is any less real.

Robles explained that most people don't understand the danger that the disease presents.

“West Nile Virus is a very serious disease," explained Robles. "It’s a disease that’s here to stay with us in our area as well as in California. It’s the most prevalent mosquito transmitted disease in the country, and it’s important that people be cognizant of that because one mosquito bite alone can change your life.”

Dr. Dean Blumberg, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital explained just how dangerous the virus can be.

“Some people who get West Nile Virus, they might get meningoencephalitis, the central nervous system infection," said Dr. Blumberg. "They may recover from that, but they may not completely recover from that. So, sometimes they’ll have fatigue that can last for weeks or months afterwards - or foggy thinking or other things. So, it can really affect them and can affect their quality of life.”

Anyone can get the worst from of the disease but some are more susceptible than others.

“The most susceptible people to having the bad consequences of West Nile Virus are people who are older. So it’s especially those who are 65 years of age and older. And of course anybody with a weakened immune system also might have severe disease.”

Just this week, two mosquito samples tested positive in Yolo County.

“We have started detecting more West Nile Virus, and, earlier this week, we discovered the first incidence of activity in mosquito samples in Yolo County. This year, the amount of activity has been significantly lower as we compare it to other years, but we still have the whole month of August left,” said Robles.

The good news is that West Nile Virus can be prevented simply by preventing the bites.

“I would say that mosquito repellent should be as important as wearing sunscreen," said Robles, "especially during the summer months again because you never know when you can be bitten by an infected mosquito and contract the disease.”

