Mother, infant killed in suspected DUI crash in Sutter County

CHP says the driver who hit them tried to run away from the scene after the accident

Example video title will go here for this video

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A mother and her baby are dead after a suspected DUI crash in Sutter County Monday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:10 p.m. on SR-20 east of Acacia Avenue.

Witnesses told CHP a Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Francisco Jauregui was going east on the highway when he crossed over the lines and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The 25-year-old driver of the Trailblazer and her 16-month-old son were killed in the crash, while a 15-year-old passenger had major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

CHP says Jauregui tried to run away from the scene before being detained, and that he was found to be 2.5x over the legal limit at the scene.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, attempting to leave the scene of an injury crash, and two counts of child endangerment.

Anyone with information in the crash can call Officer Tatum at 530-674-5141.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Auto expert shares how to spot water damage in your car