Man hospitalized in motorcycle accident in Sonora

SONORA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after an accident in Sonora Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Sonora Police Department said no other vehicles were involved. The rider was flown from the scene along North Washington Street near the Red Church to a hospital to be treated for major injuries.

The rider has only been identified as a man and was said to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

