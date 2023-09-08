Man hospitalized in motorcycle accident in Sonora

A spokesperson for the Sonora Police Department said no other vehicles were involved.

SONORA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after an accident in Sonora Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Sonora Police Department said no other vehicles were involved. The rider was flown from the scene along North Washington Street near the Red Church to a hospital to be treated for major injuries.

The rider has only been identified as a man and was said to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

