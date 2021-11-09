Motorcyclist dead after broadsiding other car in Turlock, police say

Turlock police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after broadsiding another car in Turlock on Monday, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Police said the crash happened near North Golden State Boulevard and Pedras Road. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound onto North Golden State Boulevard when it crashed into the driver side of a sedan that was driving westbound on Pedras Road and turning onto North Golden State Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was identified as a man in his 30s. He hasn't been identified at this time.

Police said the driver of the car was a woman. She was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police also said she is cooperating with their investigation.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash. Anyone with more information about this case can call 209-521-4636.