x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist dies 4 days after accident in Tracy

The crash happened on Aug. 13 at the intersection of North Corral Hollow road and Tennis Lane.

More Videos

TRACY, Calif. — After four days in the hospital and multiple surgeries, a motorcyclist died after an accident in Tracy.

The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at North Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Tracy Police Department said a car and a motorcycle collided with one another at the intersection.

Police said the motorcyclist was found with traumatic wounds and was taken to the hospital. A description of the motorcyclist was not released by Tracy police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Officer Ventling of the Traffic Safety Unit at (209) 831-6657 or David.Ventling@TracyPD.com.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out