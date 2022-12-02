Motorcyclist dies 4 days after accident in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — After four days in the hospital and multiple surgeries, a motorcyclist died after an accident in Tracy.
The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at North Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Tracy Police Department said a car and a motorcycle collided with one another at the intersection.
Police said the motorcyclist was found with traumatic wounds and was taken to the hospital. A description of the motorcyclist was not released by Tracy police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Officer Ventling of the Traffic Safety Unit at (209) 831-6657 or David.Ventling@TracyPD.com.
