One person is dead after a fatal collision on Highway 168 on Thursday, October 4th.

The collision occurred about two minutes after the Fresno Communication Center got a call around 7:17 p.m. about a refrigerator and other debris on the westbound transition road from Highway 168 to Highway 180. Units responded to clear the roadway, and a California Highway Patrol aircraft confirmed the location of the debris where Fresno CHP officers would respond.

CHP says that around 7:19 p.m. a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle heading westbound on the transition road from Highway 168 to Highway 180 when the rider hit a refrigerator on the road.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and became unresponsive. A citizen performed CPR on the rider until he was relieved by CHP officers. When an ambulance arrived, the rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Following up on the vehicle transporting the fridge led to what the police say is a responsible party that has been contacted and has provided information.

Police say it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved and that the investigation is still ongoing.

