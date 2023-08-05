22-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Granite Bay

Citing witnesses, police said motorcyclist was speeding in excess of 85 mph when it hit a Toyota Rav4 that was making a U-turn.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A motorcyclist died after speeding into a SUV along Douglas Boulevard Monday afternoon, police said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday in the Granite Bay area along Douglas Boulevard, east of Berg Street.

Citing witnesses, police said the driver of a red and white Honda motorcycle was speeding in excess of 85 mph when it hit a Toyota Rav4 that was making a U-turn. Police said it's not clear why the motorcycle collided with the SUV.

The force launched the motorcycle rider onto the roadway, and the rider ultimately died. The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The motorcyclist hasn't been identified, but police described him as a 22-year-old man from Roseville.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said alcohol and drugs don't appear to be a factor in the crash.