Motorcyclist dies in crash near Rio Vista

The motorcyclist was ejected, hit the guardrail and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A motorcyclist died after crashing along Highway 160 near Rio Vista Sunday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 3:09 p.m. along Highway 160, north of Highway 12. 

Police said the motorcycle rider was traveling at an unknown speed when he veered across the southbound lane and hit the guardrail. It's not clear why the motorcyclist veered into the southbound lanes.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as Harry Leonard Uncapher, 65 of Hayward.

