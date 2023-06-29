Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Tuolumne County

While the crash remains under investigation, officials say alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

MOCCASIN, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed after a head-on crash in Tuolumne County Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the motorcyclist was riding a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja eastbound on Highway 120, just east of Moccasin, when he went into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck around 9 a.m.

The motorcyclist was ejected off his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified by officials as a 35-year-old man from Soulsbyville.

It's not clear if the truck driver, identified by officials as a 20-year-old man from Groveland, was hurt in the crash.

While the crash remains under investigation, officials say alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.