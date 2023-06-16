Motorcyclist fatally crashes into car in Antelope

Officials were called about the accident around 8:18 p.m. Friday on Walerga Road and Shandwick Drive.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Antelope Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials were called about the accident around 8:18 p.m. When arriving to the scene on Walerga Road and Shandwick Drive, officials found a 39-year-old man who they pronounced dead.

CHP officials say the motorcyclist was driving southbound on Walerga as a red Mazda was driving northbound and turned left to get onto Shandwick.

The motorcyclist hit the cars side. The driver of the Mazda was not injured and stayed at the scene.