Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 99 in Modesto

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 99 northbound near Hammett Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 21-year-old Ceres man died Thursday morning after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a vehicle on Highway 99.

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, it happened just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 99 northbound, south of Hammett Road.

CHP says its preliminary investigation found a 26-year-old man was driving his Mercedes sedan northbound when he stopped due to traffic. At the same time, a 21-year-old man was riding his Triumph motorcycle when he rear-ended the Mercedes.

The rider was ejected into the road and emergency personnel found him lying in the northbound lanes.

He was taken by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center where he died from his injuries. CHP says alcohol and/or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the accident can call Ofc. Jose Gonzalez at 209-545-7440.

