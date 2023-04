Sacramento police say the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after being hit by a car.

According to Sacramento Police, it happened around 3:30 p.m. at 24th Street and W Street.

Upon arrival officers found the motorcyclist with serious injuries and he died at the scene. He has not been identified yet.

