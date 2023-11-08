Motorcyclist killed in crash with multiple vehicles on Highway 99

CHP says the motorcyclist hit the back of a car and was ejected into the road before being hit by other vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Bernardino County man died late Thursday night in a motorcycle accident involving multiple vehicles.

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, it happened on northbound Highway 99 near 12th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

The report says CHP South Sacramento units arrived on the scene and found a man’s body on the road along with several vehicles and a wrecked motorcycle on the right shoulder.

Their preliminary investigation found the motorcyclist was changing lanes when he crashed into the back of a 2016 Acura and he was ejected from his motorcycle. Three other vehicles hit him once he was on the road.

The #3-5 lanes of the highway and 12th Avenue offramp were closed for two hours. The motorcyclist’s identity hasn’t been released yet but CHP says he was a 27-year-old man from Redlands.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call CHP South Sacramento at 916-897-5600.