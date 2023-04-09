Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Citrus Heights

All lanes of westbound Greenback Lane at Arcadia Drive are closed due to the investigation.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A motorcyclist died late Monday morning after being hit by a truck in Citrus Heights.

According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, it happened just after 11 a.m. near Greenback Lane and Sunrise Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found the two vehicles with significant damage on Greenback Lane, west of Arcadia Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died. The driver and passenger of the truck were uninjured and stayed at the scene.

All lanes of westbound Greenback Lane at Arcadia Drive are currently closed with no estimated time of reopening. Police say it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been identified yet. Anyone with information can call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.

