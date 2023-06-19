Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday morning.
According to police, it happened on West Yosemite Avenue near Fishback Road just before 9 a.m.
They say a man was riding a motorcycle east on the road as a woman was driving an SUV west and trying to make a turn onto Fishback.
The motorcycle and the SUV collided. The motorcyclist was fatally injured and died at the scene.
Police say DUI is not a factor in the accident, but preliminary investigation shows speed might be.
