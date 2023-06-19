x
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Manteca

It happened Monday morning on West Yosemite Avenue near Fishback Road

MANTECA, Calif. — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday morning.

According to police, it happened on West Yosemite Avenue near Fishback Road just before 9 a.m.

They say a man was riding a motorcycle east on the road as a woman was driving an SUV west and trying to make a turn onto Fishback.

The motorcycle and the SUV collided. The motorcyclist was fatally injured and died at the scene.

Police say DUI is not a factor in the accident, but preliminary investigation shows speed might be.

WATCH ALSO | Woman killed in Manteca had just moved into new home: 'It feels like a nightmare'

