The rider's condition is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Amador County Thursday.

The Amador Fire Department says the motorcyclist was riding down Highway 88 near the Amador Cemetery when the crash happened. The rider's condition is unknown.

Traffic in the area was delayed while officials worked to clean up the scene.