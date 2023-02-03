New movie filming in Sacramento shines a light on homelessness in America

A new movie called "No Address" is filming in Sacramento and shines a light on homelessness in America.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new film shining a light on the realities of being homeless is filming in Sacramento. "No Address" follows the journey of several unhoused people.

The movie has cast some big talents including Grammy Winner Ashanti, William Baldwin, Beverly D'Angelo, Extreme Makeover Home Edition's Ty Pennington and The Walking Dead star Xander Berkeley.

A Sacramento office space has been transformed into a full-fledged production office and studio hub.

Sacramento filmmaker Sally Forcier has worked on some of Hollywood’s biggest films, but producing this film hits home.

"One thing I noticed in putting our crew together and our cast is that almost everybody had been touched in some way or another by homelessness — personally or someone they love. Me personally, it was my mother. She had a difficult life, and I loved her to pieces, but it was really hard at times not knowing where she was," said Forcier.

Xander Berkeley and his character are both gifted artists, he worked on a prop as he talked about the purpose behind the film.

"Well, we hope... We hope to do something to tell the story about the homeless situation. The homeless situation is out of control in this country, so anything we can do to bring more attention to the subject and possibly be able to contribute to the building of facilities, find treatment and care for people who need it would be fantastic," said Berkeley.

The film is set to be released around December.

