Evacuations in place after mudslide in Colfax damages home

COLFAX, Calif. — All people were accounted for after a home was hit by a mudslide in Colfax.

Cal Fire said the mudslide left major damage to the home along the 24000 block of Ben Taylor Road, but no one was hurt.

No additional information is available at this time, and the extent of the damage isn't clear.

Placer County Sheriff's deputies have setup a hard closure across Ben Taylor Road. They're asking people to avoid the area.

Evacuation orders were put into place for three homes along Ben Taylor Road. Homes along Alpine Way are under an evacuation warning.

A video of the damage is available in the tweet below.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire D￼epartment firefighters at scene of major damage due to a mudslide into a residence on Ben Taylor Road in Colfax (Placer County) all occupants are accounted for. Non-injury. pic.twitter.com/vDM98Ia2K9 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) March 15, 2023

