Crews have gotten a handle on a three-alarm fire that sparked up at Benicia State Park.

Vallejo firefighters were called in to battle the blaze at the park, near the Glen Cove entrance.

Multiple agencies assisted in putting out the fire, including Cal Fire – who conducted aerial water drops – as well as the Crocket and American Canyon Fire Department, who assisted with structure protection.

California Highway Patrol Troopers were asked to shut down eastbound State Highway 780, while firefighters worked to contain the situation. The highway was completely reopened just after 10 p.m.

Because of their quick efforts, no structures were damaged and no one was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An estimate on how much acreage of land burned also has not been determined at this time.

Vallejo Firefighters Continue To Work 3 Alarm Vegetation Fire Near Glen Cove & Benicia State Park pic.twitter.com/P0Q8phTJV3 — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) June 29, 2018

