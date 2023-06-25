5 hurt in Amador County crash

Multiple helicopters and ground ambulances were called to the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSON, Calif. — A crash in Amador County has left multiple people with serious injuries.

The crash happened in the area of Latrobe Road and Lorentz Road, the Amador Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the fire district said five people were hurt.

Firefighters have asked that people avoid the area after multiple helicopters and ground ambulances were called to the scene. Officials have not yet released more details surrounding the crash.

Watch more from ABC10: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Tracy shooting | Top 10