At least 42 dead after being found in tractor-trailer in San Antonio, sources say

SAN ANTONIO — At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in southwest San Antonio, multiple sources confirmed to our sister station in San Antonio, KENS 5.

At least eight more were hospitalized.

The scene, which is still active, started to unfold in the area of Quintana Road and Cassin Drive around 6 p.m. It's about a three-hour drive from Houston.

A heavy law enforcement presence, including about 20 emergency vehicles, was seen surrounding the 18-wheeler.

Officials have not said if this is a smuggling incident.

Law enforcement is expected to have a press conference at about 9 p.m. We will stream the press conference live in the video player above.

We have a crew headed that way to gather more details on this developing story.

A large crowd has gathered at the scene. Our @KENS5 sources tells us more than 40 people are dead, but officials here haven’t confirmed.



We don’t know this is a smuggling incident. If it is, it would more-than-double the record for the US’s deadliest human trafficking event. pic.twitter.com/nrMZf83KOe — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) June 28, 2022