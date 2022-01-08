Police: 5 injured, 1 dead following shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of F Street.
In a press conference Monday night, MPD Chief Robert Contee confirmed five people were injured and one was killed in the shooting.
None of the victims have been identified, however, Contee has confirmed all of the victims were men. No suspect information has been released at this time.
There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting.
If you have any information, reach out to the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
The shooting is the latest incident of violent crime in the District. Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. in less than 12 hours in six different shootings over the weekend.
Around 90 minutes after the F Street incident, police reported another person shot in a separate shooting in Northeast D.C. According to MPD, a man was shot around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Oglethorpe Street NE. Police have not released any suspect information.
