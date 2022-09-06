Hogan: 'Potentially' 3 people killed, state trooper shot near Smithsburg business

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say multiple people are injured following a shooting in Washington County, Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 12900 block of Bickle Road in Smithsburg, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

There is no word on the exact number of people who were injured in the shooting with law enforcement citing "multiple victims." However, during a press conference discussing COVID vaccines for young kids, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he had been briefed and called the incident an "ongoing situation," where officials are still working to gather all of the facts.

“My understanding is potentially three people killed," the governor said. "State police responded, pursued the suspect, suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder who then returned fire and shot him back.”

Hogan said he did not know what condition the suspect may be in at this time, and that he believes officials are waiting to release information until the families of the victims can be notified.

"It's an ongoing and developing situation," Hogan said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time. No suspect information has been released.

Congressman David Trone took to Twitter following the shooting asking people in the area to stay away while officials investigate.

Smithsburg is a community of nearly 3,000 people, located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore not far from the state line with Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

READ NEXT: