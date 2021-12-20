Muskegon middle schooler charged for allegedly making threats toward California school

Along with criminal charges, the suspect will also be facing school discipline, up to and including expulsion.

MUSKEGON, Mich — A middle school student at Oakridge Public Schools has been charged after allegedly making threats via social media to cause harm at an un-named school in California.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, the student threatened to “purchase a firearm to cause harm” at the school. The sheriff’s office has identified the source of the threat as a student in the Oakridge Public Schools District.

It has also been determined there are no other students involved in the threat and that there is no immediate threat to any school.

Along with criminal charges, the suspect will also be facing school discipline, up to and including expulsion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.