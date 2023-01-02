'Lethal force was inappropriate': Muslim, Afghan leaders demand change after Tracy police shoot teenager

A 17-year-old was shot last Friday after police say he didn't drop a knife when ordered to by an officer.

TRACY, Calif. — Members of the Muslim community are demanding changes in the Tracy Police Department following the police shooting of a 17-year-old male.

Several advocates for the family of the teenager held a news conference in front of Tracy City Hall Wednesday morning.

"Potentially deadly force should be reserved exclusively where there are no other alternatives," said Reshad Noorzay, Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Tracy Police body cam video shows the confrontation last Friday afternoon between an officer and someone on a bike holding a knife.

The officer drives up and gets out of his patrol vehicle and is first approached by a male, later identified as the teen's adult brother, saying "my brother," "fighting" and "a knife."

Moments later the 17-year old rides up on a bike and stops while holding a knife. The officer then shouts to "put down the knife."

Tracy Police said the suspect "failed to follow commands to stop and drop the knife," resulting in the officer shooting him twice.

"Fearing for his safety and the safety of those in the area the officer discharged his duty firearm," said officials in a press conference, Tuesday.

A taser or pepper spray was not used by the officer.

The 17-year old, an Afghan refugee, was taken to the hospital and is now recovering and expected to survive.

"We walked out with a firm belief that the use of lethal force was inappropriate," said Mustafa Babak, Executive Director of the Afghan-American Foundation after watching the police bodycam video.

Before the shooting, Ring video provided by Tracy Police showed the 17-year-old chasing another man, believed by police to be his adult brother, with a knife.

Police say there was a fight between family members that spilled out onto their neighborhood street before police were called by a neighbor.

Advocates say the family arrived to the U.S. from Afghanistan just two months ago, "escaping life threatening circumstances."

A statement was read from the attorney now representing the family.

"I would like us to try and imagine what they are living through in this moment having sought refuge here and instead encountered harm that nearly took the life of their dear boy," said Sukaina Hussain, Deputy Executive Director of CAIR, Sacramento Valley-Central.

Now, advocates for the family are demanding changes within the Tracy Police Department.

Some suggestions include improving de-escalation training and strategies, improving training on non-lethal force and implementing and improving cultural sensitivity training.

Tracy police officials have not responded for request for comment.

The advocacy groups also want a town hall meeting to include Tracy police. A police spokesperson says the department would be open to the idea.

The 17-year old is "recovering well after two substantial operations," according to the statement by the attorney representing the family.

The teen could still face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

It's unclear if the officer will receive any disciplinary actions, but he is currently on leave.