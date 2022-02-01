x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Lawmakers introduce bill that would make Dolly Parton's "My Tennessee Mountain Home" Tennesee's official state song

If passed, the song would join 10 other official state songs in Tennessee.
Credit: Dolly Parton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton might soon be able to add something very unique to her list of accomplishment— an official Tennessee state song.

Both a senator and a representative in the General Assembly have introduced bills that if passed would make the song "My Tennessee Mountain Home" by Parton an official state song. 

HB2285 was filed for introduction on Tuesday by Rep. Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) and the Senate companion bill SB2148 was filed for introduction on Monday by Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville).

Here's a list of the current state songs:

  • "My Homeland, Tennessee"
  • "When It's Iris Time in Tennessee"
  • "My Tennessee"
  • "Tennessee Waltz"
  • "Rocky Top"
  • "Tennessee" (1992)
  • "The Pride of Tennessee"
  • "A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap: 1769-1996"
  • "Smoky Mountain Rain"
  • "Tennessee" (2012)

These bills have only been introduced. There are still several steps that have to be enacted before the bills become law. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Parents of fellow police officers mourn fallen officer Tyler Lenehan