Mysterious lights off San Diego coast light up social media on Monday night

According to SDPD, lifeguards say they were military flares, but Camp Pendleton and NAS North Island say they have no idea what the lights were.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Many CBS 8 viewers saw floating lights off the San Diego coast around 10 p.m. on Monday. They were seen up and down the coast, from Chula Vista to Encinitas.

CBS 8 called San Diego Police to see if they knew what the lights were. They told us that lifeguards said the lights were flares used for military exercises. However, Camp Pendleton and Naval Air Station North Island both said they did not know what the lights were.

There were rumblings on social media that it could be for an Imperial beach 4th of July drone show. Imperial Beach Police say they don’t know what the lights were either.