California's first surgeon general is stepping down

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was appointed as California’s first-ever Surgeon General by Gov. Gavin Newsom in Jan. 2019.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dr. Nadine Burke Harris announced she is stepping down from her position as California's Surgeon General on Feb. 11.

"I am incredibly proud to have been part of a team that, together, worked tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of all Californians," Burke Harris said in a statement. "Our efforts ensured that California had the lowest cumulative mortality rate among patients with COVID-19 of any large state."

Burke Harris is an award-winning physician, researcher and advocate dedicated to changing the way our society responds to one of the most serious, expensive and widespread public health crises of our time: childhood trauma, according to the Office of the California Surgeon General.

She was appointed as California’s first-ever Surgeon General by Gov. Gavin Newsom in January 2019.

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to Burke Harris' plans to step down, noting how her expertise and leadership in advocating for equity, mental health, and early childhood development has been an instrument in advancing the health and well-being of Californians.

“I thank her for the impactful initiatives and frameworks she has put in place as California’s first-ever Surgeon General, and we’ll continue this important work to create healthier communities across the state,” Newsom said.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, who was appointed Secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency in early 2019 by Gov. Gavin Newsom, also made a statement about Burke Harris' decision to step down.

.@Cal_HHS Secretary Mark Ghaly also mentions vaccines, health inequality and ACES in his statement:

"As I transition out of this role and focus on prioritizing care for myself and my family, I will never stop supporting efforts to improve the health and well-being of our communities," said Burke Harris.

