CHP: Man driving naked in North Sacramento crashes on I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A minor crash that occurred around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 5 was caused by an adult man driving naked, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) closed lanes in the area as the car was removed. That section of the highway has since been cleared.

According to CHP North Sacramento spokesperson Greg Zumstein, authorities are still trying to determine what caused the single-car crash and if the nakedness was related.

The driver was being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence, but Zumstein said it has been determined he was not intoxicated. The man has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.