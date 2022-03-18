Larson is part of the Hendrick Motorsports team and was there to present the school with a $25,000 check on behalf of the racing organization.

BUFORD, Ga. — On your mark, get set, learn!

That's what NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson said Friday afternoon at Harmony Elementary School while gifting the campus a new $25,000 grant.

Larson visited the school to present the Hendrick Automotive Group's "Hendrick. Get Set. Go!" project. He is part of the Hendrick Motorsports team and was there to present the school with a $25,000 check on behalf of the racing organization.

Larson said he was happy to be a part of the surprise.

"Getting to see what they work on at school and what's important to them is awesome, so to be a small part of it is really cool. Like I said, just glad to be here and happy to see the excitement that's in all of their faces," he said.

The Buford school has a robust science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program. The school will use the money to further its STEM-based programs, build an innovation lab and host a robotics summer camp according to Harmony Elementary's Principal Jonathan Day.

Hendrick Motorsports' new initiative "Hendrick. Get Set. Go!" is focused on supporting STEM-based educational programs throughout the United States.