'National City is unique' | National City drawing up districts for the first time

City council members will be voted on by district and will represent their own, instead of at-large.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City residents will be voting for council members a bit differently during the next election, as the City moves to split into four districts.

In December 2021, city council voted to change how voters can elect their representatives. City council candidates will now run and be voted on by district, instead of at-large.

City Clerk Luz Molina says this would give people a bigger seat at the table, when it comes to decisions affecting their neighborhoods.

"One of the things that has changed is city council members will have to reside within the district of the people they represent," Molina said. " This will allow for the community to have greater access to their representatives."

Currently, voters choose city council members at-large, and all four represent the city as a whole.

"National City is unique," Molina added. "The issues that affect the west side of the city are different from the issues that affect the east side."

And City Hall is not being shy about wanting people's input.

On the City's website, you can draw your own version of what you think the four districts should look like and what communities should be in each, to submit for consideration.

You can also pick up a paper map at several city offices and submit manually.