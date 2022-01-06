Rally held at state capitol on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The rally comes after the various tragic shootings that happened here in Sacramento, in Uvalde, Buffalo, and others across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — National Gun Violence Awareness Day is on June 3 this year, and today, gun safety advocates, state lawmakers, survivors of gun violence and mothers demanded action by rallying on the steps of the state capitol.

Organized by the California chapter of Moms Demand Action and partnering with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, the rally comes after the various tragic shootings that happened in Uvalde, Buffalo and other cities across the country.

Assembly members and state senators spoke on the steps of the capitol, wearing orange and encouraging others to “wear orange” this weekend as a nationwide effort to raise awareness and honor the lives of those affected by gun violence.

The concept of wearing orange to raise awareness originated from the murder of Hadiya Pendleton. Hadiya Pendleton was a teenage girl from Chicago who was randomly shot and killed standing next to her friends on January 29, 2013 at Vivian Gordon Harsh Park. Pendleton’s friends later honored her on her birthday by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Now, nationwide, advocates and gun safety advocates wear orange to honor Hadiya as well as those who have been shot or killed due to gun violence.

"She's one of the many, many, many, many people who die daily here in America due to gun violence," state Senator Nancy Skinner said.

Senator Skinner also mentioned that doing the simple things that some other states have done such as banning assault weapons, passing red flag orders and administering background checks are the things California needs to begin to do in order to end the madness.

Many assembly members and state senators also gathered inside the capitol as the rally was happening to talk about and create policies on gun laws.

Those within the community wait in anticipation for the outcome of these policies and gun laws, hoping these tragedies can be used as an example of what California and the nation can do better.

"We’re here year after year, shooting after shooting and nothing gets done," state Senator Susan Rubio said. "We all know this is not the first time this has happened in a school, yet it keeps happening."

Now you can raise awareness to end gun violence by wearing orange from June 3 to June 5. Find out more information and how to participate locally HERE or at www.WearOrange.org.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Hundreds of Sacramento students walk out of class in solidarity with Uvalde victims