What is National Night Out?

The goal is to promote the building of a better community and provide an opportunity through bringing police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — National Night Out starts on Tuesday night, celebrated by communities across the United States.

According to the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), “National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”

The goal of NNO is to promote the building of a better community and provide an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Typically, neighborhoods host block parties or cookouts for the police and law enforcement where they can give safety demonstrations, seminars and host youth events.

The start of National Night Out

In 1970, founder Matt Peskin was a volunteer for the Lower Merion Community Watch program in Philadelphia. He introduced a newsletter into the program, where he noticed hundreds of the same local groups existed with no shared platform to connect.

The NATW was established in 1981 in order to provide community watch groups with the necessary resources to stay connected with their communities. Shortly after, in 1984, NATW introduced the very first NNO where 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states came out to show their support and be informed about who the people are in uniform.

NNO focuses on the celebration of community and allyship between law enforcement and civilians.

Here is a video NATW made for viewers to really see how NNO is celebrated

National Night Out in the Sacramento area

Certain organizations like The Sacramento Horseman's Association are partnering with The 80 Watt District and the Ben Ali Community Association to honor those who serve and to offer free fun, food, and friendship, and horses to the community.

Also, West Sacramento Police Department is partnering with West Sacramento Fire Department to host neighborhood block parties.