National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down near Isleton on Thursday

According to NWS Sacramento, California has an average of around 11 tornadoes per year, usually in the spring and fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISLETON, Calif. — An unknown strength tornado touched down in a field near Isleton around Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

In a Twitter post, NWS Sacramento said they received a video of the tornado from a "trained weather spotter." After viewing the video, looking at the radar, and being evaluated, meteorologists determined in fact that "a brief and weak tornado did touch down."

The tornado touched down about 30 miles from where there was a Tornado Warning Thursday near Ione.

No damages or injuries were reported.

"The preliminary determination is that this was an EF-U (unknown) tornado with a width of less than 50 feet, a path length of less than 100 feet, that touched down for less than a minute with unknown peak wind," NWS Sacramento said in a statement.

According to NWS Sacramento, California has an average of around 11 tornadoes per year, usually in the spring and fall.

The tornado touched down about 30 miles from where there was a Tornado Warning Thursday near Ione.

It might seem crazy, but CA actually averages 11 tornadoes per year! They typically occur in the spring and fall seasons across the northern half of the Central Valley. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ScRiDMdniK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 22, 2022