Smithsonian reopens two more museums and the National Zoo Friday

You'll finally be able to see Xiao Qi Ji in person!

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian's phased approach to reopening takes its last step Friday, opening the National Zoo, the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of American Indian.

It's the last group of seven museums that opened over the month of May.

Several of the museums had attempted to reopen last fall after shuttering in March, only to shut down again on Nov. 23 due to the increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

While the museums and zoo remain free, all Smithsonian institutions reopening will require timed-entry passes to monitor capacity limits and to help with social distancing. Passes can be reserved here.

Starting Friday, viewing of the Zoo’s newest panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, will be limited for social distancing purposes and will require a separate free timed-entry pass. Ask for a pass for the Asia Trail / Giant Pandas when you arrive at the zoo if you want to see Xiao Qi Ji.

In addition to the the Zoo's star panda cub, you'll also be able to visit a new male lesser kudu, and get your paws on some new limited-edition merch to root on our Washington Capitals.

At the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, there will be a few new additions on view, including a painting by Bob Ross called "On A Clear Day," and a dress worn by Constance Wu's character Rachel Chu in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians.