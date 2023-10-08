Construction workers find archeological remains in Davis

Police responded after construction workers reported they found what appeared to be skeletal remains

DAVIS, Calif — Archeological remains were found in Davis, the Davis Police Department said Thursday.

The police department and Yolo County Coroner's Office responded to an area near the parking lot of the Davis Veteran's Memorial Center after reports of construction workers finding what appeared to be skeletal remains. The remains were found while digging a trench to place a new fire hydrant.

The remains appeared to be Native American, the coroner's office confirmed with an anthropologist.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office is in contact with the Native American Heritage Commission to determine how to proceed.

