Natomas hotel to transform into a homeless shelter

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency looks to transform the Staybridge Suites Hotel into 117 units of transitional and permanent housing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday to transform a hotel in north Natomas into a shelter for families and people experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release from the Mayor's office, the city council voted to put in an application to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for $35 million in funds through the state’s Homekey program. They also approved $9 million for the project from its American Rescue Plan stimulus funding and its federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

"We are driving toward our goal of creating thousands of new safe spaces, beds and roofs to get people off the streets, alleviating their suffering and ensuring that our neighborhoods are clean and safe," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg wrote in a Facebook post about the news.

Through the "Vista Nueva project" approved by the council, the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency looks to turn the Staybridge Suites Hotel on Promenade Circle into 117 units of transitional and permanent housing for families and individuals.

Officials said families and individuals could start moving into the new shelter come March 2022.

According to the release, this would be the second such project done in the last two years. The first being the La Mancha permanent supportive housing complex in the structure formerly occupied by the Woodspring Suites in South Sacramento.

The news of the shelter comes over a week after numerous homeless encampments were cleaned up by Cal Trans. The next expected cleanup of a homeless camp is Oct. 15.