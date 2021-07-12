2 dead in Natomas crash over weekend

Sacramento police said the crash happened on Arden Garden early Saturday morning in a tweet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are dead after a vehicle crash in the Natomas area on Saturday morning.

Sacramento police tweeted on Saturday, July 10 around 6:40 a.m. that Arden Garden between Truxel Road and Colfax Street, including the Northgate Boulevard intersection, was closed to "investigate a fatal vehicle collision."

The victims in the crash were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 28-year-old Racquel Hudson and 28-year-old Dejuana Byrd, both of Sacramento.

According to a Facebook post by Q1227 Restaurant, Hudson worked as a hostess at the restaurant. They said in the post that she was hit by a drunk driver at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and that officers tried to revive her, but she was already dead.

"We are overwhelmed with grief and the pain is unbearable," the owner, Chef Q Bennett, and general manager, Mrs. Q, said in the post.

The restaurant has been closed since Saturday to allow the staff and owners to grieve their loss. Q1227 Restaurant will reopen on Tuesday, July 13.

Sacramento police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

