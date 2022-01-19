Portions of former Arco Arena property could be used as a future school site

The Natomas Unified School District will vote on the measure during its school board meeting Wednesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Unified School District could potentially open a school where the Sacramento Kings used to play basketball.

At Wednesday night's School Board meeting, the board will vote to approve the purchase of 12 acres of land that is located on portions of the old Arco Arena grounds.

If approved, the district will spend $6 million for the property.

"We have reached an agreement to secure land as the former arena for the Sacramento Kings and in tonight's meeting, we will vote to approve it," said Deidra Powell, Executive Director of Natomas Unified School District.

In addition to the approval of purchase for the potential school site, the Natomas Unified School District is in the process of receiving some property in the Innovation Park development. This will also be discussed in this evening's School Board meeting.

The property also includes four acres where the district and the City of Sacramento would partner up to provide field and playground space for a park. It's something students would be able to enjoy during the school day and something the community would be able to enjoy after school hours.

“The open space agreement is similar to some of the other agreements that we have done in the past with the City. It’s an opportunity for both our students and the Natomas community to benefit,” said Chris Evans, Superintendent for Natomas Unified School District.

