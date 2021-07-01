Body found after crews extinguish fire at Natomas apartment complex

The fire was extinguished just before 5 p.m. Sadly, fire crews found one person dead inside an apartment unit.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — One person is confirmed to have died after a fire broke out at a Natomas apartment complex on Wednesday.

Sacramento firefighters were called out to battle the blaze at a complex in the 3500 block of Summer Park Drive, located just to the south of Interstate 80, around 4:20 p.m.

The fire was extinguished just before 5 p.m. Sadly, fire crews found one person dead inside an apartment unit. The identity of the victim and a cause of death is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update: The fire on the 3500 Block of Summer Park Drive has been extinguished. One person is deceased. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ULI3cJ0P4U — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 7, 2021

