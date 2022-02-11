Center for Covid Control closes indefinitely; California Attorney General demands answers

This comes after a report from ABC10 about a Natomas COVID-19 test site accused of failing to return results to patients.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he's requesting documents from an Illinois-based COVID testing company after several people told ABC10 they never received their results.

On Thursday, Bonta said in a press release his office is requesting "information substantiating representations and claims [Center for COVID Control] CCC has made to potential California customers about its COVID-19 testing services."

Bonta joins the state's Department of Public Health in launching an investigation into claims against the Center for COVID Control. When ABC10 first reported this story, customers said they visited a CCC mobile clinic on Truxel Road, only to never hear from the clinic again.

"If you are operating a testing site that is making false claims, failing to provide promised test results, or stealing people’s information, we will hold you accountable,” Bonta said in a press release. “My office is responsible for keeping individuals safe from false or misleading business practices, and we are committed to doing just that.

According to the Center for COVID Control website, the company has been closed indefinitely since early January.

"As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines," a statement says on the company's website.

The California Attorney General's letter also demands the company cease making false claims, provide its documents in no later than 10 days and comply with all testing requirements.

California Attorney General's Office message:

"If you believe that you have been scammed by a fake COVID-19 testing site, you are encouraged to report it to your local police or sheriff’s office and file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online at oag.ca.gov/report. To find a testing site near you that is verified to perform COVID-19 testing, use the California Department of Public Health’s test site search tool."

Read a copy of Friday's letter here:

