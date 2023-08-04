Reclamation District 1000 gets Capital Improvement Plan approved by voters

$96 million over the next 30 years will go toward upkeep and repairs for Reclamation District 1000's water pumps, drains and more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 130,000 people in the Natomas Basin will soon be a little safer and better protected from potential flooding for roughly an extra $12 a year.

Reclamation District 1000's Capitol Improvement Plan was approved by voters, securing $96 million for maintenance, repairs and upgrades for the next three decades.

"We are in the process of repairing and replacing this pumping plant and it was previously covered up with duct tape,” said Kevin King, general manager for the district.

This is the damage the district is aiming to repair. They’ve lost 35% of their pumping capacity.

"30 years behind in deferred maintenance and last October we had a 200 year flood event, this pumping plant which is our prime pumping plant had 50 percent failure at the peak of that storm,” said King.

Reclamation District 1000's pumping stations are in a run until failure mode, meaning during the most recent storms the pump would run until the job was done — or until it failed.

Thousands of acres in the Natomas Basin depend on these pumps and plus critical infrastructure in Sacramento and Sutter counties to keep residents above water.

“Not only is it the population but three major transportation corridors interstate 80, I-5 and 99 that run right through the heart of the district but also Sacramento International Airport so huge impact to the economy should we have flooding in the basin,” said King.

According to the vote, 56% of voters agreed it was time for an upgrade.

The $96 million will be spent over the next 30 years, here's a breakdown of where the money is going:

2023-2033: $32.4 million pumping plants and upgrades

$32.4 million pumping plants and upgrades 2031-2040: $8.1 million

$8.1 million 2041-2050: $26.9 million

$26.9 million $55,000 annually in maintenance

$900,000 annually for replacing culverts and drains