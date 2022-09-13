1 dead in shooting at Natomas sports bar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Natomas sports bar.
Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue.
Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a second man who had been shot and he was taken to a hospital.
Police told ABC10 that the second man does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
