x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Natomas

1 dead in shooting at Natomas sports bar

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue.
Credit: PSN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Natomas sports bar.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue. 

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a second man who had been shot and he was taken to a hospital.

Police told ABC10 that the second man does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. 

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Patrons at Roseville mall mistake falling tables for gunshots after fight, police say

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Natomas gas station shooting victim was aspiring rapper

Before You Leave, Check This Out