1 dead in shooting at Natomas sports bar

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Natomas sports bar.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a second man who had been shot and he was taken to a hospital.

Police told ABC10 that the second man does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

