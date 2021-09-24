Fight in Natomas park leads to one dead, police say

Officers were called to Northgate Park around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, after receiving reports of a fight between several people.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead following an "altercation" in a Natomas Park Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to Northgate Park around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, after receiving reports of a fight between several people. Upon arrival, officers found a man with "life-threatening injuries" as a result from the fight.

Personnel with the Sacramento Fire Department attempted to save the victim when they arrived, but the man eventually died at the scene of the crime.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. According to their press release, "some type of disturbance between the victim and suspect(s) escalated into the homicide."

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Homicide Investigation - 2800 block of Mendel Way



Please see the press release below for details regarding a homicide investigation that began last night in the 2800 block of Mendel Wayhttps://t.co/vRVzcrHkDl pic.twitter.com/RYGChQDzmy — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 24, 2021

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the police department at (916) 808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

