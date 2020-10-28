Hundreds 'Trunk-or-Treat' in Natomas

It’s one of several alternatives to celebrating Halloween during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — Hundreds of families lined up in Natomas from the safety of their cars, to be greeted by Sacramento police, firefighters, and volunteers doling out candy.

Those handing out pre-packaged candy were wearing gloves, face coverings – per Sacramento County Health guidelines for Halloween events during the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re out here trying to give some normalcy to the times that we’re in,” said Officer Eddie Macaulay with the Sacramento Police Department.

While health officials say virtual celebrations are the safest, there are a number of ways families can celebrate the spooky holiday this year. Sacramento County has more details on its site by clicking here.

Coronavirus cases in Sacramento County have remained flat over the last week, according to county health data.

“The public appears to be heeding the call to action to keep up with social distancing measures (6 feet apart, wear face coverings, wash hands, etc.) and to not gather with non-household members,” said Brenda Bongiorno, a county spokesperson.

Coronavirus health restrictions vary from county to county in California. Depending on the number of new daily cases, counties are assigned four colored tiers that determine those restrictions.

Sacramento County hoped to reach the second least restrictive "orange" tier by Halloween. Although, county health officials say that shift will happen later, as the county grapples with a surge in cases at long-term care facilities.

