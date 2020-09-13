Man injured in 'large sideshow' in Natomas

Sacramento police say the man was hit by a vehicle doing donuts.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — Sacramento police say a man was hit by a vehicle doing donuts in a "large sideshow" in Natomas Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the area near North Freeway Blvd and Target.

Police said the man "sustained serious injury," but he is expected to survive. The vehicle that hit him fled and police are still working on identifying the driver and search for the car.